“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” Gets a Festive Trailer, November Premiere Date

Writer and Director James Gunn has shared the trailer for the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which we not know will premiere on Disney+ on November 25.
Update:
- Marvel lists actor Michael Rooker as part of the cast for the upcoming holiday special.
- Rooker portrays Yondu, who was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2. It is unclear how large a role the character will have to play in the holiday special.
Original:
- Gunn shared the trailer on his Twitter account, along with the message “Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+.”
- Check out the trailer below:
- The trailer reunites Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Nebula and Kraglin after we last saw them in Thor: Love and Thunder.
- It also adds Cosmo the Spacedog to the team’s lineup, after the beloved comic character made an appearance in Guardians fo the Galaxy as part of the Collector’s gallery.
- The trailer also “introduces” (the legendary) Kevin Bacon, whom Drax and Mantis try to kidnap in an attempt to deliver him to Star-Lord as a Christmas present.
- The premise of the holiday special appears to be the Guardians trying to cheer up Star-Lord, who is still distraught due to being unable to find Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame, by bringing him back to Earth for Christmas.
- It’s also worth noting that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is being labeled as the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation, after Werewolf by Night debuted under that banner just weeks ago.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 25th.
