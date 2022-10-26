ESPN Sells Majority Interest in X Games to MSP Sports Capital

ESPN has sold a majority interest in X Games, the global action sports franchise it founded in 1995 that made household names of skateboarders, snowboarders, BMX riders and freestyle motocross athletes, the company announced Wednesday.

What’s Happening:

As part of a multiyear agreement, MSP Sports Capital, a New York-based private equity firm with investments in McLaren Racing Limited and four European soccer teams, will assume day-to-day business operations and produce X Games events and shows, the company said.

ESPN will retain a minority interest and continue to air the X Games on television in the U.S.

MSP Sports Capital said it will produce its first X Games in Aspen from January 27th-29th, 2023, which will air on ESPN and ABC

Skateboard icon Tony Hawk, a 10-time X Games gold medalist who landed the sport's first 900 at the 1999 X Games in San Francisco and later worked as a commentator on X Games broadcasts, has joined the investment group as a brand steward.

What They’re Saying: