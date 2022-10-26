New Variant Covers By Alex Ross Usher In The First Four Issues of “Fantastic Four” Next Month

New variant covers depict stunning portraits of Marvel’s First Family by Alex Ross for the first four issues of Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four, kicking off on November 9.

The Fantastic Four

The first three issues will deliver exciting standalone adventures starring Ben Grimm and Alicia, Reed and Sue, and Johnny before the team’s heartbreaking and revelatory reunion in February’s FANTASTIC FOUR #4!

In addition to gracing the series with breathtaking main covers, legendary artist Alex Ross will mark this major milestone with a series of variant covers for the opening four issues! Presented in striking black and white and capturing the team’s timeless appeal, the iconic Fantastic Four artist has crafted classic portraits of all four members of the team in these must-have Solo Variant Covers!