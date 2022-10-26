New Variant Covers By Alex Ross Usher In The First Four Issues of “Fantastic Four” Next Month

New variant covers depict stunning portraits of Marvel’s First Family by Alex Ross for the first four issues of Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four, kicking off on November 9.
What’s Happening:
- The Fantastic Four are about to enter an all-new era in an upcoming run by writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello that will be ripe with mystery and overflowing with suspense as it finds the team separated after a devastating incident back in New York.
- The first three issues will deliver exciting standalone adventures starring Ben Grimm and Alicia, Reed and Sue, and Johnny before the team’s heartbreaking and revelatory reunion in February’s FANTASTIC FOUR #4!
- In addition to gracing the series with breathtaking main covers, legendary artist Alex Ross will mark this major milestone with a series of variant covers for the opening four issues! Presented in striking black and white and capturing the team’s timeless appeal, the iconic Fantastic Four artist has crafted classic portraits of all four members of the team in these must-have Solo Variant Covers!
- Discover what happened to the Fantastic Four and find out what it will take to bring them back together when Ryan North and Iban Coello’s FANTASTIC FOUR begins on November 9!
- You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate.
- For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone, iPad and select Android devices. A smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users, download the app on iOS and Android now.