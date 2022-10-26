Vintage Collection Star Wars Original Trilogy and “The Mandalorian” Figures Debut on Entertainment Earth

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Galaxy merchandise campaign is in full swing and the latest wave of figures in Hasbro’s Vintage Collection feature characters from beloved Star Wars stories spanning the Original Trilogy and The Mandalorian.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars collectors have another wave of characters to add to their displays as Hasbro releases more figures in their Vintage Collection.

The 3 3/4 inch toys present new and well loved heroes and villains in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner figures from the 1970s and 1980s. They feature premium design and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Several of the Original Trilogy collectibles also come with special card backs that tie in to the films they’re from. This latest wave includes: R2-D2 ( A New Hope ) Imperial Gunner ( Return of the Jedi ) Bespin Security Guard ( The Empire Strikes Back ) Ahsoka Tano and Grogu ( The Mandalorian ) And more!

Fans can find these and other Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures for pre-order now at Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $14.99-$22.99 and figures are expected to ship in December 2022.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Original Trilogy

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Artoo-Deeto (R2-D2) Sensorscope Action Figure – Exclusive – $14.99

Presented on an individual Star Wars: A New Hope The Vintage Collection cardback

cardback Body panel open with removable arms inside

Sensorscope and third leg retract

Ages 4 and up

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Gunner Action Figure – Exclusive – $14.99

Presented on an individual Vintage Collection Star Wars: Return of the Jedi cardback

cardback Includes blaster

Ages 4 and up

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Stormtrooper Action Figure – Exclusive – $14.99

Presented on an individual Vintage Collection Star Wars: A New Hope cardback

cardback Includes blaster

Ages 4 and up

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bespin Security Guard (Helder Spinoza) Action Figure – Exclusive – $14.99

Presented on an individual Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back The Vintage Collection cardback

The Vintage Collection cardback Includes blaster

Ages 4 and up

Bespin Security operated under Cloud City's administrator, Lando Calrissian, who worked to make the gas mine profitable without attracting the attention of the Mining Guild or the Empire.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bespin Security Guard (Isdam Edian) Action Figure – Exclusive – $14.99

Includes blaster

Ages 4 and up

The Mandalorian

The incinerator trooper wields powerful flamethrower weaponry to set enemies and their fortifications ablaze. And Grogu is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters – but he can push away fire with the Force, so we assume he'll be fine.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Incinerator Trooper and Grogu Action Figures – Exclusive – $22.99

Includes a super-articulated trooper and a little green guy (Grogu) complete with accessories

Ages 4 and up

Elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. They wear imposing white armor, which allows them to survive in almost any environment

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Imperial Stormtrooper and E-Web Cannon Action Figures – Exclusive – $22.99

Includes massive cannon

Ages 4 and up

Now a wandering Jedi, Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers. Grogu, a mysterious alien, is being pursued by bounty hunters.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Ahsoka Tano and Grogu Action Figures – Exclusive – $22.99

Set includes figures, creatures, and accessories

Ages 4 and up

“Bring Home the Galaxy” runs from now through December 13th, so as more Star Wars products are revealed and highlighted each week by Lucasfilm we’ll be sure to feature them right here at LaughingPlace.com.