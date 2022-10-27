EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Returning January 13th

Mark your calendars for January 13th, as it is the first day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney Parks Blog shared what you can expect.
What's Happening:
- The popular festival, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, is returning on January 13th and will run through February 20th, 2023.
- Some must-do things include 16 food studios that will serve up art-inspired menus appealing to a variety of palates.
- The culinary team at EPCOT is putting their finishing touches on two new food studios.
- Moderne will be found near Test Track and will feature new avant-garde menu items.
- The other new food studio is Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic. This promises to deliver treats and beverages with vibrant colors and flavors.
- At this festival, there will be more than 100 Disney and visiting artists that will showcase their work.
- Guests of all ages can express their creative side by learning how to draw Disney characters at the Animation Academy as well as the Expression Section: A Paint by Number Mural.
- For those who enjoy a good scavenger hunt, you can help Figment learn about art by going on a scavenger hunt around World Showcase.
- Every evening, the Disney On Broadway Concert Series will feature talented performers with Disney songs you know and love at the America Gardens Theatre.
- Remember, this is all included with admission to EPCOT and park reservations are still required.
- More details will be released as it gets closer.
