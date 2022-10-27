Onyx Collective Orders “Deli Boys” Pilot From Abdullah Saeed

According to Variety, Onyx Collective on Hulu has ordered the pilot for Deli Boys.
What's Happening:
- Onyx Collective on Hulu has ordered the comedy pilot Deli Boys by Abdullah Saeed.
- This would mark Saeed’s first scripted TV writing credit.
- He is known for creating Vice shows like Bong Appetit as well as hosting and producing Vice Does America.
- He has also appeared in a recurring role in the series High Maintenance and his work has been featured in Vice, The Guardian, The Village Voice, The Atlantic, and more.
About Deli Boys:
- When their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.
- The cast includes Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Alfie Fuller.