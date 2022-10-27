Onyx Collective Orders “Deli Boys” Pilot From Abdullah Saeed

According to Variety, Onyx Collective on Hulu has ordered the pilot for Deli Boys.

What's Happening:

Onyx Collective on Hulu has ordered the comedy pilot Deli Boys by Abdullah Saeed.

by Abdullah Saeed. This would mark Saeed’s first scripted TV writing credit.

He is known for creating Vice shows like Bong Appetit as well as hosting and producing Vice Does America.

He has also appeared in a recurring role in the series High Maintenance and his work has been featured in Vice, The Guardian, The Village Voice, The Atlantic, and more.

About Deli Boys: