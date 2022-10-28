Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Signs First-Look Deal with ABC Signature

According to Deadline, Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios has signed a multi-year first-look deal with ABC Signature for English-language TV content.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the deal, 3Pas will develop and produce English-language projects for the studio.
- Reporting to Derbez and Odell, Sonia Gambaro, the VP of 3Pas’ English-language TV division, will oversee development, identify and source talent, ideas, and IP for ABC Signature across all platforms.
- 3Pas has been creating content in both English and Spanish with multiple studio and platform partners over the last several years. Most recently, the company’s series Acapulco premiered its second season on Apple TV+. In the Disney fold, they produced The Valet for Hulu.
- 3Pas also recently re-upped its first-look film deal with Lionsgate.
What They’re Saying:
- Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature said: “Eugenio and Ben transcend culture through their diverse and inclusive storytelling, driven by their deep connection to talent and source material from Latin America. We couldn’t be more excited to shepherd their next wave of brilliant and culture-defining English language projects at the studio.”
- Eugenio Derbez said: “For actors, writers, directors, and creators like myself, Disney has long been a leader in inclusive and diverse storytelling. We are so grateful for this incredible opportunity to lift up new, diverse voices with ABC Signature.”
- Ben Odell added: “At the heart of our stories we bring people together and celebrate our common humanity. We have a treasure trove of incredibly diverse stories, talent, and creators across the United States and Latin America. We can’t wait to start the party with ABC Signature and their fantastic team.”