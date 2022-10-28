Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios Signs First-Look Deal with ABC Signature

According to Deadline, Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios has signed a multi-year first-look deal with ABC Signature for English-language TV content.

What’s Happening:

As part of the deal, 3Pas will develop and produce English-language projects for the studio.

Reporting to Derbez and Odell, Sonia Gambaro, the VP of 3Pas’ English-language TV division, will oversee development, identify and source talent, ideas, and IP for ABC Signature across all platforms.

3Pas has been creating content in both English and Spanish with multiple studio and platform partners over the last several years. Most recently, the company’s series Acapulco premiered its second season on Apple TV+. In the Disney fold, they produced The Valet for Hulu

premiered its second season on Apple TV+. In the Disney fold, they produced for 3Pas also recently re-upped its first-look film deal with Lionsgate.

What They’re Saying: