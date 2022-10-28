Bah Humbug! Super 7 Reveals Supersize Ebenezer Scrooge Collectible Figure for Pre-Order

With the season of giving slowly inching closer, Super7 has turned their attention to Disney Mickey’s Christmas Carol for their latest Supersize figure release. Naturally, they're focusing on the central character: Ebenezer Scrooge!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Super7 is bringing the world of Mickey’s Christmas Carol to life with a 16″ tall poseable Supersize Ebenezer Scrooge figure.

Made of premium vinyl, this limited edition figure is every Disney collector’s dream! Not only is the height remarkable, but it also features a deluxe soft goods nightshirt and stocking cap, as well as a candle accessory, making it rather perfect for any display case.

The must-have figure is available for pre-order and Super7 encourages fans to hurry and claim their very own, “don’t wait for the spirits to visit you in the night to show you the error of your ways!”

Free Shipping:

Free Shipping:

For a limited time, Super7 is giving their fans a bonus by offering free shipping on all Supersize figures—both in-stock and pre-order.

Disney Supersize – Ebenezer Scrooge – Super7 – $295.00

Limited Edition

Comes with deluxe soft goods nightshirt and stocking cap, and candle accessory

Weight 12.6 lb

