“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” Live Performance Coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, December 28th

Celebrate the holiday season with the Madrigal family as the storied Hollywood Bowl transforms into the magical Casita from Encanto in a show-stopping concert event, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The all-new original special will be available to stream on Wednesday, December 28th, only on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning Encanto reunites at the Hollywood Bowl.

reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin GRAMMY Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon.

turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Encanto .

. Conductor Anthony Parnther will lead the full orchestra performing the film’s score and cherished songs live-to-picture, along with the outstanding cast and special guest artists performing the film’s acclaimed songs live. A Colombian band, featuring musicians from the original soundtrack, will accompany the orchestra.

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl will be directed by Chris Howe ( Coldplay Live at Whitby Abbey ) and Jamal Sims (original Encanto film choreographer) with production design by Misty Buckley ( ABC The Little Mermaid Live! ). Sally Wood (BRIT Awards 2021) is Fulwell 73 Productions’ creative showrunner, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers.

will be directed by Chris Howe ( ) and Jamal Sims (original film choreographer) with production design by Misty Buckley ( ). Sally Wood (BRIT Awards 2021) is Fulwell 73 Productions’ creative showrunner, with Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Lou Fox serving as executive producers. The Hollywood Bowl’s visual transformation into the Casita is brought to life by NorthHouse (Coldplay at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee). The concert event is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, Live Nation-Hewitt Silva and Disney Concerts, along with AMP Worldwide, the team behind several highly acclaimed live-to-film events at the Hollywood Bowl, including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert , starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer, as well as Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas , starring Danny Elfman and Catherine O’Hara.

, starring Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer, as well as Disney’s , starring Danny Elfman and Catherine O’Hara. The show will be filmed across two performances at the Hollywood Bowl, November 11th and November 12th. Tickets to the Hollywood Bowl performances can be purchased HERE

What They’re Saying:

Stephanie Beatriz, the voice of Mirabel, said: “ Encanto , the film, has connected with people in so many important and wonderful ways, and playing Mirabel was an incredibly powerful and life-changing experience. I’m beyond thrilled to perform these beautiful songs live, along with my fellow Encanto cast, in one of the most iconic concert venues in the world.”

“ , the film, has connected with people in so many important and wonderful ways, and playing Mirabel was an incredibly powerful and life-changing experience. I’m beyond thrilled to perform these beautiful songs live, along with my fellow cast, in one of the most iconic concert venues in the world.” Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+ said: “ Encanto has seen incredible success on Disney+, quickly rising as one of the most-watched animated films on the streaming service and ultimately becoming a global phenomenon that fans couldn’t stop talking about. This holiday season, Disney+ is opening the doors to Casa Madrigal once again for a dazzling musical experience that will celebrate the magic and wonder of Encanto in a whole new way.”

“ has seen incredible success on Disney+, quickly rising as one of the most-watched animated films on the streaming service and ultimately becoming a global phenomenon that fans couldn’t stop talking about. This holiday season, Disney+ is opening the doors to Casa Madrigal once again for a dazzling musical experience that will celebrate the magic and wonder of in a whole new way.” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said: “We are so excited for this incredibly prolific concert event that is bringing together award-winning talent and some of the best storytellers in the world. With our partners at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, the music of Encanto will come to life in a must-see way that rivals the likes of the biggest award-show performances, and we’re so thrilled audiences across the world can experience the spectacle from wherever they are on Disney+.”