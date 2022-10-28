As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 31st-November 5th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 5th:

Monday, October 31 Matthew Perry ( Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing ) Danai Gurira ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Chefs Carla Hall and Buddy Valastro

Tuesday, November 1 Bono ( Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story ) Lupita Nyong’o ( Wakanda Forever ) Whoopi Goldberg’s exclusive interview with Simone Ledward Boseman, wife of the late Chadwick Boseman Oprah’s Favorite Things edition of Deals and Steals

Wednesday, November 2 Angela Bassett ( Wakanda Forever ) Daniel Radcliffe ( Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ) Exclusive world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water trailer Oprah’s Favorite Things edition of Deals and Steals

Thursday, November 3 First look of new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Evan Rachel Wood ( Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ) Deborah Roberts (ABC News senior national affairs correspondent) Tenoch Huerta ( Wakanda Forever ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 4 Letitia Wright ( Wakanda Forever )

Saturday, November 5 GMA goes on the road with reality TV star Rick Harrison ( Pawn Stars )



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.