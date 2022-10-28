As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 31st-November 5th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 5th:
- Monday, October 31
- Matthew Perry (Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing)
- Danai Gurira (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Chefs Carla Hall and Buddy Valastro
- Tuesday, November 1
- Bono (Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Wakanda Forever)
- Whoopi Goldberg’s exclusive interview with Simone Ledward Boseman, wife of the late Chadwick Boseman
- Oprah’s Favorite Things edition of Deals and Steals
- Wednesday, November 2
- Angela Bassett (Wakanda Forever)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Exclusive world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water trailer
- Oprah’s Favorite Things edition of Deals and Steals
- Thursday, November 3
- First look of new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Deborah Roberts (ABC News senior national affairs correspondent)
- Tenoch Huerta (Wakanda Forever)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 4
- Letitia Wright (Wakanda Forever)
- Saturday, November 5
- GMA goes on the road with reality TV star Rick Harrison (Pawn Stars)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.