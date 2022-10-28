“GMA” Guest List: Daniel Radcliffe, Cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and More to Appear Week of October 31st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 31st-November 5th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 31st-November 5th:

  • Monday, October 31
  • Tuesday, November 1
    • Bono (Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story)
    • Lupita Nyong’o (Wakanda Forever)
    • Whoopi Goldberg’s exclusive interview with Simone Ledward Boseman, wife of the late Chadwick Boseman
    • Oprah’s Favorite Things edition of Deals and Steals
  • Wednesday, November 2
    • Angela Bassett (Wakanda Forever)
    • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
    • Exclusive world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water trailer
    • Oprah’s Favorite Things edition of Deals and Steals
  • Thursday, November 3
    • First look of new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
    • Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
    • Deborah Roberts (ABC News senior national affairs correspondent)
    • Tenoch Huerta (Wakanda Forever)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 4
    • Letitia Wright (Wakanda Forever)
  • Saturday, November 5
    • GMA goes on the road with reality TV star Rick Harrison (Pawn Stars)

