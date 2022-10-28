Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Offering Viewing Packages for SpaceX Falcon Heavy USSF-44 Launch

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is giving guests the chance to look up to see the launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy USSF-44 on November 1st from some of the closest public launch viewings available.

What’s Happening:

SpaceX Falcon Heavy USSF-44 is set to launch on November 1st, and guests of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be able to see the launch in extraordinary ways.

The experience will be even more special with launch viewing packages that include real-time expert launch commentary, commemorative souvenirs and exciting activities.

With a window of 9:40 – 10:11 a.m. ET, guests will be in awe as SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch the USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force. Departing from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, the mission is expected to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit, one of which is the military’s TETRA 1 microsatellite. Guests who purchase a package will also have the opportunity to watch the landing as well as hear the sonic boom of both side boosters, which will return to landing sites 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After the launch, guests can amp up the excitement with a “nose-to-nose” view of the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster which is suspended from the ceiling inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex. While there, guests can see other flight-flown artifacts – including the Orion Exploration Flight Test-1 capsule and SpaceX Cargo Dragon COTS-2.

Ticket packages are sold for the specific mission and not for a specific date. Packages can be booked via the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website

Feel the Heat Package

Viewing Location: Apollo/Saturn V Center/Banana Creek

Price: $250

Check In: Begins at 5:30 a.m.

Includes: Two–day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (second use is valid post-launch within 30 days) Bus transportation through NASA’s gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center Real-time launch expert commentary Commemorative souvenir, launch card, badge and lanyard Complimentary meal



General Admission Launch Viewing