Miles Morales’ Life As Spider-Man Takes A Turn in New Run of “Miles Morales: Spider-Man”

Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini’s new run of Miles Morales: Spider-Man will take the hero’s life on a devastating turn when the new run begins on December 7th.

What’s Happening:

Being Spider-Man is a constant battle. Super villains, school work, balancing a personal life with his responsibilities as a hero, son, and brother–but every time he falls, Miles Morales rises stronger than before. Until now.

This December, acclaimed writer Cody Ziglar and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini launch a new run of MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN where they’ll put the young hero through his greatest trial yet. Whether he’s attending school as Miles or swinging through the streets as Spidey, Miles Morales’ Spider-Sense is about to go into overdrive! Fans can get a glimpse at the danger that awaits in this high-stakes new era in the all-new MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork. Packed with action, the trailer includes Miles’ opening showdown with Scorpion and the thrilling debut of new villain Rabble, while also giving readers a glimpse at more personal beats such as his school troubles and his new mentorship under Misty Knight!

Plus, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1 will bring in classic Spider-Man villain Mac Gargan, AKA the Scorpion.

will bring in classic Spider-Man villain Mac Gargan, AKA the Scorpion. Be there on December 7 for this electrifying new saga of MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN! You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate.

What They’re Saying: