New National Geographic Islander II Sets Sail For The Galapagos

Through a nearly 20 year alliance with Lindblad Expeditions, guests can climb aboard the new National Geographic Islander II and sail through the Galapagos Islands.

What’s Happening:

Guests can go on quite an adventure with National Geographic Expeditions, and experience the legendary archipelago, the Galapagos Islands, aboard the new National Geographic Islander II.

This 48-passenger expedition vessel sails year-round in the islands and features teak decks that gracefully connect the indoor and outdoor spaces, a Science Hub, a well-outfitted observation deck, indoor-outdoor dining options and 26 large and airy suites. Designed for active exploration, the ship carries a fleet of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, a custom-built glass bottom Zodiac and a flotilla of versatile Mark V Zodiacs to provide plenty of adventure and exploration.

From encircling teak decks to the Observation Deck, marina, 26 light and airy suites and newly expanded al fresco Patio Café, this gracious expedition ship connects guests to the wonders of the Galápagos.

With a 1:1 guest-to-crew ratio and just 48 guests, National Geographic Islander II has the spirit and soul of a private yacht. A genuine feeling of community quickly develops between guests, crew, and staff. Names are quickly learned, and personal preferences remembered. National Geographic Islander II expands on the renowned shipboard services of the much-beloved National Geographic Islander, which arrived in the Galápagos in 2004.

The new Science Hub—outfitted with an interactive video display, lab benches and seating—connects guests to the Lindblad-National Geographic legacy of supporting conservation and research. Two suites, dubbed Cabins for Conservation Galápagos—exclusively reserved for invited Galápagos community members, local and international researchers, educators, storytellers and other invited guests—offer a further connection to place.

Each of the 26 suites is a sanctuary, featuring large windows, king/twin convertible beds, sofa and comfortable chair, desk, and marble baths. The four Islander Suites have four large windows, separate living rooms and bathrooms outfitted with a tub in addition to a glassed-in rain shower. Suites are available as connecting, with dedicated solo and triple options. The Santa Cruz Islander Suite can be reserved as a Family Suite with a connecting double suite.

Designed for active exploration, National Geographic Islander II carries a fleet of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, a custom-built glass bottom Zodiac and flotilla of versatile Mark V Zodiacs—so that everyone can be out exploring at once. The ship carries five expedition staff, among them the expedition leader, undersea specialist, certified photo instructor, and trained field educators who run the National Geographic Explorers family program.

The National Geographic Islander II is a true ocean-going vessel: 280 feet long, 46 feet wide, and equipped with stabilizers for smooth sailing. The refit for the Galápagos included environmental features like reduced outdoor lighting, and recycled water from new air conditioning systems.

