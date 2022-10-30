Ashley Eckstein Signing at the Disneyland Resort on Saturday, November 5th

Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and founder of Her Universe, will be making an appearance at the Disneyland Resort later this week.

Ashley Eckstein will be appearing at the Disneyland Resort to promote her latest project, Star Wars Everyday: A Year of Activities, Recipes and Crafts from a Galaxy Far, Far Away , a 12-month guide to party planning, crafting, and cooking inspired by a galaxy from far, far away.

, a 12-month guide to party planning, crafting, and cooking inspired by a galaxy from far, far away. Food stylist and recipe developer Elena Pons Craig’s family-friendly recipes and pop culture writer Kelly Knox’s DIY crafts will be entertaining for kids and parents alike.

From building an Ewok (Bird) House to hosting a May the 4th movie night, Star Wars Everyday is packed with crafting projects, recipes, mindfulness exercises, and party planning ideas that are fun and accessible for Star Wars fans of any age.

is packed with crafting projects, recipes, mindfulness exercises, and party planning ideas that are fun and accessible for fans of any age. In her introduction, Eckstein shares: “Through this book, I’m thrilled to share some of the many ways that I incorporate Star Wars into my daily routine throughout the year… I’ve organized the book by month, with a theme each month that relates to a lesson that Star Wars explores, such as hope, love, or friendship.”

Fans can meet author, actress, entrepreneur, and fangirl Ashley Eckstein at the Disneyland Resort on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Disneyana on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland park and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney

Guests who purchase the Star Wars Everyday book on the event day at the event location may have the opportunity to meet and greet Ashley.

book on the event day at the event location may have the opportunity to meet and greet Ashley. Books will be pre-signed. This is only a meet and greet. No personal items will be signed. Books are limited. Purchase limits will apply.

Theme park reservations and valid admission for the same park on the same day are required for park entry.