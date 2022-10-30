The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland Kicks Off in New York City on November 15th

Santa Claus is coming to town and is bringing the North Pole with him! D23 Gold Members in New York City can celebrate the new Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses, at The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

The North Pole awaits you! This holiday season, Watermark at Pier 15 will transform into Santa Claus’ headquarters at the North Pole, inspired by the Disney+ Original Series, The Santa Clauses .

. Begin the ultimate seasonal experience by stepping into Santa’s hallway, lined with candy cane pillars, and follow it into a gingerbread house bar, stocked with seasonal treats and drinks.

Keep going and you’ll discover Santa’s living room, where you can settle into a cozy armchair and snap a picture in front of the Claus’ fireplace. As you continue to explore, you’ll find Santa’s famous sleigh, private glass houses, and a larger-than-life giant snow globe perfect for group photo-ops, plus much more!

The elves, led by Head Elf Betty, have been working hard to welcome you into this immersive holiday experience, full of endless hot chocolate, sweets, treats, and memories you will cherish throughout the season and more.

The Santa Clauses’ Winter Wonderland kicks off on November 15th and runs through January 15th, 2023. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 31st, at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) at this link

Take a look at the magical holiday moments you can expect:

Order a sweet treat, hot chocolate, cider, or Holiday Cocktail from the Gingerbread Bar

Enjoy Santa’s S’mores included with your glass house reservation or order from our delicious food and cocktail menu

Meet someone special under the giant mistletoe

Find o​​ut if you’re naughty or nice in Santa’s living room

Get cozy next to Santa’s oversized fireplace

Fill up your stocking at Mrs. Claus’ candy bar

Enjoy a holiday cocktail/mocktail, shaken, not stirred inside of the Enclosed Cocktail Chalet

The first 300 D23 Gold Members who attend the event will receive a special gift, while supplies last. Members will be required to provide their Gold Membership Card at check-in to receive.

About The Santa Clauses:

Scott Calvin (Disney Legend Tim Allen) is back! After being Santa Clause for nearly 30 years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

The Santa Clauses streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning November 16th, 2022.