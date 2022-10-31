ABC News Announces Extensive Coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections

ABC News will provide extensive coverage of the midterm election on Election Day, November 8th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST on ABC News Live, with full network coverage at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

What’s Happening:

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage from New York starting at 7:00 p.m., with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts, and contributors María Elena Salinas, Chris Christie, Donna Brazille, Heidi Heitkamp, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Isgur.

Chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and contributor Kate Shaw will comprise the “ballot watch” desk, led by the ABC News investigative unit, monitoring all storylines related to election integrity and legal, in partnership with the Brennan Center at the NYU School of Law, a nonpartisan, independent organization.

Correspondents will report from across the country, spanning 13 states, bringing viewers the latest updates from key races and battleground states, including senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami in Georgia, multiplatform reporter Alex Presha in Ohio, correspondent Stephanie Ramos in North Carolina, Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and correspondent Eva Pilgrim in Pennsylvania, correspondent Victor Oquendo in Florida, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks in New Hampshire, Good Morning America and World News Tonight weekend co-anchor and correspondent Whit Johnson in Arizona, correspondent Alex Perez in Wisconsin, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang in Michigan, correspondent Mireya Villarreal in Texas, correspondent Mola Lenghi in Colorado, Good Morning America weekend co-anchor and correspondent Janai Norman and chief national correspondent Matt Gutman covering the west coast from California.

anchor Davis and the powerhouse political team. Kyra Phillips will also anchor updates throughout the night for ABC News Live and local ABC affiliate stations. ABC News Digital will have extensive coverage of the midterm elections before, leading up to, and following Election Day — including stories on the balance of power, implications for President Joe Biden, whether the Jan. 6 hearings have made a difference, as well as issue-focused pieces such as on the economy, abortion and ballot measures. ABC News Digital will also have a series of three field guides, breaking down in a new graphical package how to vote, the issue of gerrymandering and what’s at stake in control of the Senate. Election Day coverage will feature an election-themed homepage takeover that includes a live blog, plus exit poll analysis and breakouts on key moments and themes, including the balance of power and a full array of interactive graphics and maps to track the latest results, both nationally and state-by-state.

ABCNews.com will also have a midterm video series that covers politics in education, guns and abortion, in addition to profiles and explainers leading up to Election Day.

FiveThirtyEight will have extensive political coverage leading up to Election Day. The “Election Timeline” will launch on Monday, November 7th, and will keep audiences informed on when to expect election results in every state. On Election Day itself, FiveThirtyEight will have its election night live blog, which will go live in the morning, featuring preliminary analysis and coverage of any voting access issues. As results begin to come in, it will swing into real-time election analysis with all the wit, insight, data and graphics our readers expect from the site. Once the balance of power is settled, FiveThirtyEight will launch a follow-up uncalled races live blog to track uncalled races in the days following the election. The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

ABC News Radio’s coverage will commence one week before Election Day, with an hour-long primetime preview show hosted by correspondent Aaron Katersky and White House correspondent Karen Travers, with correspondents Derricke Dennis in Pennsylvania and Jim Ryan in Texas, contributions from Cheri Preston, Steve Roberts and FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke. The entire team returns for election night coverage, with Preston in Wisconsin, correspondents Elizabeth Schulze in Washington, D.C., Lionel Moise in Georgia and Brian Clark at the decision desk, and political reporter Brittany Shepherd joining Katersky and Travers in New York. ABC News Radio will offer several live reports each hour, as well as two-ways with correspondents and political experts. ABC News’ campaign reporters will also contribute to coverage throughout the night.

ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here , hosted by Brad Mielke, will have a special episode from the network’s election headquarters, featuring interviews with correspondents on the latest analysis of the night’s results.

, hosted by Brad Mielke, will have a special episode from the network’s election headquarters, featuring interviews with correspondents on the latest analysis of the night’s results. The ABC News docuseries Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them continues to follow the network’s seven campaign reporters as they cover the campaigns in battleground states across the country, with Good Morning America co-anchor and This Week co-anchor George Stephanopoulos as their guide and mentor. New episodes drop every Sunday, with the season finale on Sunday, November 13th, following Election Day. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu

