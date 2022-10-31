“Chucky” Haunted House Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Tonight is All Hallows Eve, and for those of you who are already lamenting the end of the spooky season, fear not! Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights has announced the first haunted house for next year's event, inspired by Chucky!

What’s Happening:

In a rather unprecedented move, Universal has announced a haunted house for 2023 before 2022’s Halloween Horror Nights is even finished.

This house will be inspired by the USA & SYFY hit series, Chucky – unleashing the iconic killer doll at both Universal Orlando

