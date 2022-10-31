Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Honors Veterans With Free Admission

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is once again honoring veterans with free admission this year, from November 7th through November 13th.
What’s Happening:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is once again thanking veterans as well as active, retired and reserve military for their service to the country by offering complimentary admission in honor of Veterans Day. Available from November 7 through November 13, 2022, the offer also includes 50 percent off for up to four (4) guests.
- Tickets can be purchased onsite at the Will Call or Information areas. Veterans and service members must verify their status in-person with an active-duty military ID, retired military ID, a valid driver’s license with veteran classification or DD214 documentation to redeem the offer.
- All admission tickets are valid on the date of purchase only.
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering multiple days of fun, inspiration and educational activities. Included with admission: The all-new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, space films, the Rocket Garden, Planet Play and the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Florida, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is open daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season.