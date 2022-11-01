Christmas 2022: 12 Popular Toys You Can Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

With the holiday season fast approaching, Disney is inviting fans to join them in supporting Toy for Tots during the Ultimate Toy Drive. shopDisney has revealed this year’s assortment of toys that guests can purchase online to be donated to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.

What’s Happening:

The Ultimate Toy Drive is on! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots

Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation, they just need to visit shopDisney!

As in previous years, Disney has selected 12 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program

Each toy is priced between $19.99-$29.99 and includes classic characters, Disney Princesses, Captain America (Steve Rogers), Darth Vader and more.

Plush

A squeezable pal can make every day better! Share comfort and cuteness with a child this Christmas when you donate one of these friendly plush like Grogu and Stitch.

Grogu Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 11'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Stitch Plush – Medium 15'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Plush – Medium 22 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Minnie Mouse Plush – Red – Medium 18'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Playsets, Figures and Dolls

Encourage imagination and fun with awesome playsets that feature the Marvel Heroes, Disney Princesses, and Mickey’s best friends. Kids who love action will be big fans of the Darth Vader and Captain America talking figures, while those obsessed with dolls will enjoy the Animators’ Collection Anna and Elsa or classic Tinker Bell toys.

Playsets

Thor: Love and Thunder Deluxe Figure Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Disney Princess Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Mickey Mouse and Friends Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Action Figures

Captain America Talking Action Figure – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Darth Vader Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Dolls

Elsa Disney Animators' Collection Doll – Frozen – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Anna Disney Animators' Collection Doll – Frozen – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Tinker Bell Classic Doll – Peter Pan – Toys for Tots Donation Item