Disney Wish Float Returns to the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Magic will once again meet the sea as Disney Cruise Line returns to the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Disney Cruise Line debuted the all-new cruise ship float inspired by the Disney Wish during the turkey day tradition last year.

The majestic “ship” will float through the streets of New York once again this year, accompanied by an all-new performance in Herald Square.

This year’s live parade performance will be inspired by one of the new Broadway-style shows on board the Disney Wish, “Disney Seas the Adventure.” Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Goofy will lead an incredible cast of performers and Disney characters in this show-stopping number, which has quickly become a guest favorite aboard the newest ship.

Be sure to gather your friends and family and tune in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC on November 24th from 9:00 a.m. to noon in all time zones.