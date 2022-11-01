Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2022 Schedule Released

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween just ended last night, and they’re already looking ahead by revealing the full lineup for December’s 25 Days of Christmas programming event.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas starts Thursday, December 1st, featuring countless Christmas classics all month long, such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Frosty the Snowman and more.
- New this year are the network premieres of Frozen II, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Last Christmas and more.
- Other holiday faves airing throughout the 25 Days of Christmas include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, The Preacher’s Wife and so much more.
- For even more festive cheer, starting November 21st, fans can watch “Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past,” an all-new unlocked channel on ABC.com and the ABC app — enjoy holiday favorites instantly, with no sign-in needed.
- Check out the full schedule below, in addition to a promo for the event.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 4:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
Friday, Dec. 2
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
- 9:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
- 11:35 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 2:15 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 4:20 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 6:50 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 9:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 11:30 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)
- 1:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
Saturday, Dec. 3
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 7:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
- 9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
- 10:30 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)
- 12:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 2:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 5:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 7:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 9:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 10:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 10:50 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 11:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
Sunday, Dec. 4
- 7:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”
- 8:05 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
- 10:10 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
- 12:15 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
- 2:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 4:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 5:05 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 5:35 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 9:10 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 11:50 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2″
Monday, Dec. 5
- 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 11:30 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”
- 1:35 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2″
- 3:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 6:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 8:55 p.m. – “Scrooged”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Snow”
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- 7:00 a.m. – “Stealing Christmas”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 12:00 p.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
- 4:00 p.m. – “Scrooged”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3″
- 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
Thursday, Dec. 8
- 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
- 12:30 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Prancer Returns”
- 4:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Christmas in Boston”
Friday, Dec. 9
- 7:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
- 9:05 a.m. – “Home Alone”
- 11:35 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 2:15 p.m. – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)
- 4:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
- 6:20 p.m. – “Toy Story 3″ (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:50 p.m. – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:00 p.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
Saturday, Dec. 10
- 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
- 9:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
- 11:05 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
- 1:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 3:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 6:20 p.m. – “Frozen”
- 8:50 p.m. – “Frozen II” – Freeform Premiere
- 11:00 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” – Freeform Premiere
- 11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
Sunday, Dec. 11
- 7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
- 9:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
- 11:05 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
- 1:10 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
- 2:40 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 4:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 6:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 11:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas” – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Dec. 12
- 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 1:00 p.m. – “Home for the Holidays” (1995)
- 3:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Christmas Cupid”
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- 7:00 a.m. – “Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol” – Freeform Premiere
- 8:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”
- 8:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 10:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”
- 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Snowglobe”
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 11:30 a.m. – “Almost Christmas”
- 2:00 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”
- 4:00 p.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
- 6:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 9:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
Thursday, Dec. 15
- 7:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”
- 10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
- 12:00 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
- 4:00 p.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”
Friday, Dec. 16
- 7:00 a.m. – “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie”
- 9:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 9:30 a.m. – “Prep & Landing”
- 10:00 a.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
- 12:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 3:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 5:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 7:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 10:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
Saturday, Dec. 17
- 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
- 7:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 10:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”
- 12:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 5:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 6:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 8:55 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 11:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
Sunday, Dec. 18
- 7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”
- 8:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”
- 10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 12:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 2:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 4:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 11:55 p.m. – “Scrooged”
Monday, Dec. 19
- 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 4:30 p.m. – “Scrooged”
- 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 8:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Tuesday, Dec. 20
- 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
- 12:00 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
- 1:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 8:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- 7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
- 10:30 a.m. – “Last Christmas”
- 1:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 6:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 8:00 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
- 8:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 9:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 10:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
Thursday, Dec. 22
- 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
- 9:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
- 11:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
- 1:00 p.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”
- 1:30 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
- 3:00 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
- 4:30 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)
- 6:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 7:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 8:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 11:00 p.m. – “Prep & Landing”
- 11:30 p.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)
Friday, Dec. 23
- 7:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”
- 7:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
- 10:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:40 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 3:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- 5:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
- 7:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 9:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
Saturday, Dec. 24
- 7:00 a.m. – “Love the Coopers”
- 9:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
- 12:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 4:40 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 5:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 6:50 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 9:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
Sunday, Dec. 25
- 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”
- 9:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
- 12:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
- 1:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
- 2:00 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
- 2:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
- 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
- 7:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
- 9:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
- 11:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”