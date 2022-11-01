Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2022 Schedule Released

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween just ended last night, and they’re already looking ahead by revealing the full lineup for December’s 25 Days of Christmas programming event.

What’s Happening:

  • Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas starts Thursday, December 1st, featuring countless Christmas classics all month long, such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Frosty the Snowman and more.
  • New this year are the network premieres of Frozen II, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Last Christmas and more.
  • Other holiday faves airing throughout the 25 Days of Christmas include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, The Preacher’s Wife and so much more.
  • For even more festive cheer, starting November 21st, fans can watch “Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Past,” an all-new unlocked channel on ABC.com and the ABC app — enjoy holiday favorites instantly, with no sign-in needed.
  • Check out the full schedule below, in addition to a promo for the event.

Thursday, Dec. 1

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 4:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Friday, Dec. 2

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
  • 11:35 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 2:15 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 4:20 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:50 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 9:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 11:30 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)
  • 1:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 3

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)
  • 12:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 2:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 5:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 7:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 9:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 10:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 10:50 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Sunday, Dec. 4

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”
  • 8:05 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
  • 10:10 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
  • 12:15 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
  • 2:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 4:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 5:05 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 5:35 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 6:40 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:10 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 11:50 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2″

Monday, Dec. 5

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”
  • 1:35 p.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2″
  • 3:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 8:55 p.m. – “Scrooged”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Snow”

Tuesday, Dec. 6

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Stealing Christmas”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
  • 4:00 p.m. – “Scrooged”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”

Wednesday, Dec. 7

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3″
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 8

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Prancer Returns”
  • 4:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m.  – “Christmas in Boston”

Friday, Dec. 9

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 9:05 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 11:35 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 2:15 p.m. – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 4:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 2″ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 6:20 p.m. – “Toy Story 3″ (Disney-Pixar)
  • 8:50 p.m. – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 11:00 p.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)
  • 11:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

Saturday, Dec. 10

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
  • 9:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
  • 11:05 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
  • 1:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 6:20 p.m. – “Frozen”
  • 8:50 p.m. – “Frozen II” – Freeform Premiere
  • 11:00 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” – Freeform Premiere
  • 11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 11

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 11:05 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
  • 1:10 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 2:40 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 4:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 6:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 11:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas” – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Dec. 12

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Home for the Holidays” (1995)
  • 3:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Christmas Cupid”

Tuesday, Dec. 13

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol” – Freeform Premiere
  • 8:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”
  • 8:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 9:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Snowglobe”

Wednesday, Dec. 14

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Almost Christmas”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”
  • 4:00 p.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 15

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “The Simpsons”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “The Perfect Holiday”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2″
  • 4:00 p.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

Friday, Dec. 16

  • 7:00 a.m. – “It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Prep & Landing”
  • 10:00 a.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 5:30 p.m.  – “The Santa Clause”
  • 7:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 10:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”

Saturday, Dec. 17

  • 7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 10:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 12:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 5:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 6:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 8:55 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 11:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Sunday, Dec. 18

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”
  • 8:00 a.m. – “Call Me Claus”
  • 10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 12:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 2:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 4:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 11:55 p.m. – “Scrooged”

Monday, Dec. 19

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 4:30 p.m. – “Scrooged”
  • 6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Tuesday, Dec. 20

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Family Guy”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Last Christmas”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

Wednesday, Dec. 21

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”
  • 10:30 a.m. – “Last Christmas”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 6:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 8:00 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 10:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Simpsons”

Thursday, Dec. 22

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”
  • 9:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”
  • 11:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”
  • 1:30 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”
  • 3:00 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”
  • 4:30 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)
  • 6:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 7:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 8:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 11:00 p.m. – “Prep & Landing”
  • 11:30 p.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Star” (2017)

Friday, Dec. 23

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”
  • 7:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 10:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:40 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 3:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • 5:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • 7:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Saturday, Dec. 24

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Love the Coopers”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 4:40 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 5:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 6:50 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 9:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Dec. 25

  • 7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 9:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
  • 12:00 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”
  • 1:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
  • 2:00 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”
  • 2:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”
  • 4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2″
  • 7:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”
  • 9:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”
  • 11:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”