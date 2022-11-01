Luke, Leia and Han Are Featured for Skywalker Week on Fortnite V22.30

According to Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale V22.30 celebrates the arrival of the Original Trio of Star Wars Heroes, including Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo for Skywalker Week.

What's Happening:

Fans of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo will be happy to hear that Fortnite Battle Royale v22.30 celebrates the arrival of these favorites.

During Skywalker Week, you can take up Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, drop his X-34 Landspeeder on opponents, and once again shoot with the Stormtroopers’ signature weapon.

In the item shop, you can pick up Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo outfits as well.

Skywalker Week runs until November 8th at 9 AM ET.

Items Available at This Time:

Luke's Blue Lightsaber (ANH) and Luke's Blue Lightsaber (ROTJ): Open Imperial Chests and inside you’ll find Luke’s Blue Lightsaber from A New Hope and Luke’s Green Lightsaber from Return of the Jedi. These lightsabers can also be found from the ground and regular Chests.

Unvaulted Darth Vader's Lightsaber: Darth Vader has begun another campaign for the Island. Like with his last visit, defeat him to collect his dropped lightsaber! In addition to swinging it, use Darth Vader’s Lightsaber to block incoming fire and throw it boomerang-style at enemies.

Unvaulted E-11 Blaster Rifle: Stormtroopers are back on the Island too. As with this year’s May the 4th celebration, exchange Bars for one of their E-11 Blaster Rifles! You can also find E-11 Blaster Rifles from the ground, Imperial Chests, and regular Chests.