Smoky Mountain Christmas Lights Dollywood Aglow Beginning Friday, November 5th

With several new lighting displays across its 160 acres, Dollywood is the place to be this holiday season, as the popular Smoky Mountain Christmas event returns this Friday, November 5th.

What’s Happening:

The event, which runs through January 1st, 2023, shines brightly thanks to the warmth of gleaming holiday lights, award-winning stage productions, Christmas culinary masterpieces and the warm family traditions so many guests have enjoyed throughout the festival’s 30 plus years.

Dollywood truly sparkles this Christmas season with new lighting elements throughout the park providing an element of surprise to guests around every corner, even for those aboard the Dollywood Express. Visitors riding the guest-favorite attraction will enjoy a special light show draped across the field located inside the train’s upper turning loop.

Another new lighted area is the Village Pass, which features a 130’ light curtain wall that includes programmed movement. This area leads guests from lower Craftsman’s Valley to The Village.

Adventures in Imagination shines in pink, platinum and gold decorations—as well as 60 LED butterflies and a new 20’ ft. tall Christmas tree—in an area fittingly called Dolly’s Christmas.

Guests will find hundreds of additional lighted trees throughout the park this year, as well as more new décor elements and eight different light zones to provide each area of Dollywood its own unique look and feel. The new elements add 1 million lights to the park’s already-impressive total, meaning guests will enjoy 6 million lights during this season’s festival.

Returning this year on Friday and Saturday evenings is the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display, which provides a sparkling ending to the day. “Merry & Bright!” lights the sky above Dollywood with a display set to the rhythm of upbeat contemporary holiday hits. After Christmas, the music changes to help guests ready to ring in the new year. The New Year’s version of the show takes place nightly December 26th–January 1st.

In one of the most unique experiences during the Christmas season at Dollywood, Old Saint Nick allows visitors a sneak peek into his little cabin in the Smokies. Guests who visit Santa’s cabin can literally see inside as he reviews…the list! Kids discover whether their names are on the naughty or nice list, and they might even have their photo made as they peer through the window during this once-in-a-lifetime chance to catch Santa at work. Santa goes on a well-deserved vacation after Christmas Day, so families wanting to see him in action shouldn’t wait!

Glacier Ridge fills Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, Wilderness Pass and Upper Craftsman’s Valley with an expansive arctic experience sure to inspire and delight guests. Wilderness Pass serves as one of the highlights of Glacier Ridge thanks to the Wonderful Christmas! Plaza Tree Show, which features a 50-ft. tall animated tree sparkling to life to present a fully-synchronized, dazzling light show throughout the evening. Each show is capped by an immersive snow finale!

Dollywood’s family favorite shows light up both indoor and outdoor stages. The festival’s headline show, “Christmas in the Smokies,” has been a must-see for families every Christmas season since it began in 1990. Many other Dollywood Christmas classics return including “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “O’ Holy Night,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “Heart of the Holidays,” “Candlelight Carolers,” “The Mistletones,” “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band,” “Holiday Wild Roots” and more.

And for those looking to celebrate the holidays with the perfect family meal, Dollywood’s team of chefs have a menu full of culinary surprises sure to delight. From herb-roasted turkey breast and citrus-glazed carved ham to chicken pot pie in a bread cone, there are a number of savory items to satisfy every appetite. A number of unique items abound including eggnog cupcakes, gingerbread-dusted funnel cake, holiday limeade and more.

As always, guests can experience Dollywood’s world-class rides amidst the hustle and bustle of the park during the holidays, as most rides are operational during the Christmas season. Nothing compares to racing quickly through the night sky with millions of lights twinkling below.