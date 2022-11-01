Why This Could Be the Best Time to Buy an Annual Pass to SeaWorld Orlando

If you were thinking about buying an annual pass to SeaWorld Orlando, this could be the perfect time. Passes start at $14 a month and you can ride new attractions like Pipeline: The Surf Coaster when it opens in spring of 2023.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando, voted the #1 Best Theme Park in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Readers poll, just announced the launch of their 2023 annual pass by highlighting the program’s unbeatable benefits.

For as low as $14/month + tax with a zero-down payment, a SeaWorld Orlando annual pass provides unlimited year-round admission, and benefits like free parking, epic savings on in-park purchases, exclusive zoo opportunities and monthly rewards.

Additionally, Pass Members get to be among the first to ride Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. Pipeline will be the world’s first surf coaster when it opens in Spring 2023.

Riders will encounter the rush of hanging loose on a massive wave while in a standing position with a seat that will mimic the sensation of surfing.

The coaster will send guests through several gnarly twists and turns with five airtime movements and an innovative ‘wave curl’ inversion and a maximum speed of 60 MPH.

Back by popular demand, fan-favorite Pass Member rewards, including free guest tickets, SeaWorld Bucks – currency for in-park spending – and more, return alongside new additions such as:

NEW – Additional Pass Member exclusive guest ticket offers

NEW – Exclusive Pass Member animal experiences

NEW – More monthly rewards than ever before including free gifts & park experiences

About the Annual Pass Program:

The SeaWorld Orlando annual pass program features the bronze, silver, gold, and platinum annual pass, which grants access to all 11 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment locations nationwide including, three SeaWorld parks, two Busch Gardens parks, two Sesame Place parks and several award-winning water parks.

Annual Pass Members also get exclusive discounts at Discovery Cove.

The program is structured in a guest-friendly way that allows visitors to choose the pass, the benefits, and the parks that best fit their needs.

Plus, Pass Members don’t have to make a park reservation to visit.

Amazing Monthly Rewards:

SeaWorld Orlando shows appreciation to its annual Pass Members year-round with epic monthly rewards. Membership includes unlimited admission, access to vibrant seasonal events, and exclusive Pass Member benefits like FREE guest tickets, FREE parking and special savings on merchandise, and food and beverage.

Plus, Pass Members receive special monthly rewards throughout the year such as exclusive Pass Member merchandise, behind-the-scenes animal experiences, festival-exclusive food & beverage deals, and discounts on admission to SeaWorld’s separately ticketed Howl-O-Scream event.

Vibrant Seasonal Events All Year Long:

A SeaWorld Orlando annual pass provides access to the theme park’s year-round assortment of vibrant seasonal events.

From the never-ending party during Mardi Gras to the expansive selection of culinary delights at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, or the electrifying beat of SeaWorld’s summertime festivities and holiday cheer of the park’s award-winning Christmas Celebration.

Guests who purchase an Annual Pass by November 9 will also get 3 free samples from SeaWorld Christmas Celebration food and beverage booths.

Passport to Thrills: Exclusive Access to Pipeline: The Surf Coaster: