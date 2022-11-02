ABC News Live has announced a new special as part of ABC News’ Uvalde: 365 series, with the November 4th debut of Uvalde 365 Presents – The Struggle to Understand.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live announces Uvalde: 365 Presents – The Struggle to Understand as a part of ABC News’ Uvalde 365 series. ABC News correspondent John Quiñones and ABC News contributor María Elena Salinas report on how the people of Uvalde are navigating their lives nearly six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

During this ABC News Live special, Quiñones joins local families for the custom of Día de Los Muertos and chronicles how therapy, faith and tradition are helping them cope with grief. Salinas explores the identity of Uvalde, what the city was known for before the May 24 massacre, how views on guns have changed for some but not for all considering Election Day looming, and how the library is a beacon for community members during their darkest moments.

The ABC News series Uvalde: 365, led by the investigative unit, focuses on how acts of violence affect a community long after the headlines fade. The 30-minute special features new reporting that explores how the community is working toward healing.

The 30-minute special features new reporting that explores how the community is working toward healing. Uvalde: 365 Presents – The Struggle to Understand streams on Friday, Nov. 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and Hulu