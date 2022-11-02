Four Marvel Titles Set for Free Comic Book Day 2023

Next year’s Free Comic Book Day, Marvel Comics will have something for every fan, offering four separate titles packed with exciting entry points into the Marvel Comics mythos! In addition to lead-in stories to the biggest comic book sagas of 2023 including “Fall of X” and “Summer of Symbiotes,” 2023’s Free Comic Book Day titles will also spotlight creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities and provide the perfect first comic for new readers!

features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, “Fall of X,” and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. Plus a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s upcoming mystery project.

will web-sling readers into the exciting developments currently taking place in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of Amazing Spider-Man and lay the groundwork for the SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES. Plus a preview of new Marvel epic just on the horizon.

“Free Comic Book Day 2023: Marvel’s Voices #1″ invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe.

invites readers to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe. The book will include a range of stories from previous Marvel’s Voices issues as well a brand-new one!