Disney+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse”

Disney+ is giving everyone a sneak peek at their upcoming original documentary, Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, set to celebrate the iconic character’s 94th birthday when it is released on November 18th.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming original documentary telling the story of one of the world’s most beloved animated characters who defines the term “iconic,” in Mickey: The Story of A Mouse.

One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

The Disney+ original documentary features commentary by animators Floyd Norman, Randy Haycock, Mark Henn and Eric Goldberg, along with Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, art historian Carmenita Higginbotham, author Kevin Kern, and former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

Animators Mark Henn and Eric Goldberg have some pretty good hands-on experience with the mouse themselves, with Henn working on the character in Mickey’s Christmas Carol and Goldberg on the recent short, Get a Horse! Henn even did Mickey’s official portrait that was released on his 90th birthday back in 2018.

Mickey: The Story Of A Mouse is set to debut on Mickey’s 94th birthday on November 18th, 2022, only on Disney+.