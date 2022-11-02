Official Trailer Released for “Avatar: The Way of Water” Coming to Theaters December 16th

A new official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released ahead of the film’s arrival in theatres on December 16th.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s highly anticipated, first follow-up to his Academy Award-winning Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th.
- With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- This film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet.
- In celebration of the trailer launch for Avatar: The Way of Water, a stunning light show of massive proportions featuring highlights from the film will be projected tonight over Niagara Falls.
- A new poster for the film was also released: