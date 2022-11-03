Covers Revealed for Marvel’s “Murderworld: Game Over #1” and Tie-In Comics

On November 16, Jim Zub and Ray Fawkes put the “murder” back in Murderworld. Teaming up with an exciting lineup of all-star artists, the two writers have penned a pulse-pounding epic that begins later this month in “Murderworld: Avengers #1″ and comes to a crashing end in March’s “Murderworld: Game Over #1.” Across five one-shots, readers will witness Arcade at his darkest as he unleashes the full terror of Murderworld on an all-new cast of characters.
- Two hundred contestants. One hundred million dollar prize. One winner. And to survive, they’ll have to endure a series of brutal tests in Arcade’s brand-new Murderworld.
- Arcade’s circus-style contests have been a punchline in the past, but this game is no joke and the body count will rise with each twist and turn.
- Has Arcade finally found success? Enter Paul Pastor, the extraordinary young documentarian who hopes to expose it all but he can’t do it alone. Luckily, the Black Widow has a personal grudge to settle with the Murderworld mastermind – but how many will die before she can put a stop to this wildly violent scheme?
- Step right up to the deadliest game in the Marvel Universe when “Murderworld: Avengers #1″ hits stands on November 16.
- Take a look at the covers for “Murderworld: Avengers #1,” “Murderworld: Spider-Man #1,” “Murderworld: Wolverine #1″ and “Murderworld: Moon Knight #1″ below.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jim Zub: "When I first saw Murderworld in an issue of Uncanny X-Men, I was fascinated by its colorful corniness mixed with deception and violence. Many years ago, Ray and I chatted about a twisted thriller-survival story set in Arcade's deadly playground and now, starting with ‘Murderworld: Avengers,’ we're finally getting the chance to unleash it!"
- Wtier Ray Fawkes: “Murderworld is one of those stealthy, ultra-compelling concepts that always made the Marvel Universe so fascinating to me – the gaudy, family-fun veneer slapped over a deadly threat. When Jim and I were discussing it, ideas to make it more and more frightening and exciting just kept coming to us. I’m thrilled to bring them to readers in all their horrible glory!”