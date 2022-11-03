D23 Gold Members Can See a Complimentary Advance Screening of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World”

D23 Gold Members have the chance to be among the first to see an advanced screening of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World before it is released in theaters. This event is complimentary for D23 Gold Members and will be happening on November 19, 2022.

D23 Gold Members have a chance to be among the first to see an advance screening of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World before it is released in theaters.

before it is released in theaters. This event is complimentary for D23 Gold Members.

If you are not a D23 Gold Member, join today

Tickets will be available starting November 4 and can be found here

Details

The screening begins promptly at 10 a.m. ET at the AMC Disney Springs

Please do not arrive before 9 a.m.

About the Film

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted and treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures.

Notes:

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23.com Gold Member account information when reserving tickets.

D23 Members who do not bring their membership cards and tickets will not be admitted to the event.

Children should be supervised.

Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a guest age 18 or older.

Ticketed members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event.

D23 Members must be present or their guests will not gain admittance to event.

All D23 events are subject to change without notice.

There are strictly no cancellations or refunds, and tickets are not transferable.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World is not yet rated.

is not yet rated. Theater concessions will not be open for this private screening.

This is a pre-release screening of the movie. Captioning, descriptive video, and assistive listening devices will not be available.

Please arrive early. No one will be admitted late. The screening may be overbooked, and seating is not guaranteed.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (WDSMP), theater, and promoter are not responsible for overbooking.

We may refuse, revoke, or limit admission at our sole discretion at any time. This ticket may be used for admission only by the person to whom we issued it; it is not transferable. It has no cash value.

NO RECORDING. The screening will be monitored for unauthorized recording. By attending, you agree not to use any video or audio recording devices (including, without limitation, cameras) in the venue. If you attempt to enter with a recording device, you will be denied admission.

If you attempt to use a recording device during this screening, you consent to your immediate removal from the venue and forfeiture of your recording device and its contents.

Any attempted unauthorized recording will be reported to law enforcement and may subject you to criminal and civil liability.

We reserve the right to pursue any and all available remedies at law and in equity for any unauthorized recording and/or copyright infringement, including without limitation statutory damages of up to $150,000 per violation, and nothing contained in this notice shall be construed to limit our available remedies and/or legal recourse.

You assume all risks of personal injury arising from or incidental to attending the screening, whether occurring prior to, during, or after the event.

Further, by attending you grant permission to WDSMP, its licensees, licensors, affiliates, and agents, to record and utilize your name, voice, and likeness to publicize the screening and promote the movie.

REMEMBER: NO RECORDING DEVICES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION MOBILE DEVICES, CAMERAS, LAPTOPS, IPADS, ETC.) PERMITTED!