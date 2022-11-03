ESPN Films Announces Documentary on Candace Parker

ESPN Films has announced a documentary on two-time WNBA champion and basketball legend Candace Parker.

What's Happening:

ESPN Films today announced that production has completed on a documentary about two-time WNBA champion and basketball legend Candace Parker, with Joie Jacoby ( Return to Mexico City ) on board to direct.

) on board to direct. The untitled film is an intimate portrait of Parker, filmed over the past year, pivoting from private, verité moments to personal and professional archival footage.

The documentary, which is the first feature from W. Studios, follows Parker as she shares her life on and off the court including time with her wife, Anya and their family as she plays for her hometown team, the Chicago Sky in the latter part of her professional career

Further details will be announced at a later date.

The film is executive produced by ESPN Films and W. Studios, produced by Film 45 and Baby Hair Productions, and directed by award-winning Joie Jacoby.

What They're Saying: