First Onyx Collective Hulu Series “Reasonable Doubt” Premiere to Air on ABC

Reasonable Doubt, the first series from Onyx Collective on Hulu, is set to get a special premiere airing on ABC on November 10, according to Variety.
- Reasonable Doubt debuted on Hulu on September 27 and the show’s premiere episode is set to air on ABC.
- The series premiere will air on November 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. ABC’s Alaska Daily, which normally airs at that time, will return the following week with new episodes.
- New episodes of Reasonable Doubt debut each Tuesday on Hulu. To date, seven episodes of the series have been released with the next coming on November 8.
About Reasonable Doubt:
- In Reasonable Doubt, you'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you're the one in trouble.
- Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.
- Reasonable Doubt is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington directs and executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films.
- Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. The series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.