First Onyx Collective Hulu Series “Reasonable Doubt” Premiere to Air on ABC

Reasonable Doubt, the first series from Onyx Collective on Hulu, is set to get a special premiere airing on ABC on November 10, according to Variety.

The series premiere will air on November 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. ABC's Alaska Daily, which normally airs at that time, will return the following week with new episodes.

, which normally airs at that time, will return the following week with new episodes. New episodes of Reasonable Doubt debut each Tuesday on Hulu. To date, seven episodes of the series have been released with the next coming on November 8.

About Reasonable Doubt: