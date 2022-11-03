Marvel Studios-Inspired Technicians Gallery Opens at Science Museum

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther features within Technicians: The David Sainsbury Gallery at the Science Museum – the world’s first gallery dedicated to technicians. Opening today, the free, interactive gallery for 11–16-year-olds celebrates the vital but unseen role of technicians and seeks to change perceptions of technical careers and inspire tomorrow’s technicians.

The five areas of the gallery highlight the important role technicians play in a wide range of workplaces, including Energy Networks, Health Science, Advanced Manufacturing and Creative Industries.

It is the Creative Industries area where, working in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, the gallery brings to life how technicians make the famous scenes from Marvel films possible.

In a world-first, visitors can step inside the reconstructed set of Shuri’s Lab from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which forms a centerpiece of the gallery.

There they can re-enact the role of a film-set lighting technician, tasked with adjusting the lighting brightness, color and intensity to correctly light the set; work as a post-production sound technician to seamlessly match sound and dialogue to a real scene; or use the precision of a post-production visual effects technician to skilfully integrate virtual objects into the film footage.

Visitors can also handle a replica of the shoulder mantle worn by Queen Ramonda in Black Panther, feeling its intricate 3D-printed detail which was crafted by technicians.

In celebration of the opening of the gallery, Disney is donating £100,000 to the Science Museum as part of its future Storytellers initiative to help more young people visit the museum and see the new gallery. Working with community partners and local schools, the Science Museum will use the funds over the next 12 months to enable more young people from under-represented communities to visit the Technicians gallery.

