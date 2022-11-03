Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases “Strange” New Featurette Featuring Voice Cast of “Strange World”

As we get closer to the theatrical debut of the latest feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, a new featurette has been released showcasing the voice cast and their thoughts on the production – spoiler alert: it’s strange.

What’s Happening:

A new featurette is now available for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ action-packed adventure Strange World , revealing how the voice cast describes the upcoming feature: crazy, bizarre, adventurous, mysterious, thrilling, mind-blowing and, of course, strange.

revealing how the voice cast describes the upcoming feature: crazy, bizarre, adventurous, mysterious, thrilling, mind-blowing and, of course, strange. Featured stars include Jake Gyllenhaal, who lends his voice to Se archer

Opening in U.S. theaters this Nov. 23rd, the feature film introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures.

Strange World is helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon Raya and the Last Dragon ), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled ).

is helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning ), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning ). The Strange World Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring a score by composer Henry Jackman (The Gray Man, Ron’s Gone Wrong , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), will be released in both digital and Dolby Atmos by Walt Disney Records on Nov. 23. The soundtrack is available for pre-save/pre-add here