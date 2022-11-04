“Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8)” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Walt Disney Records has released the second collection of music from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series Andor.

What’s Happening:

The Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8) (Original Score) digital album features a score composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell.

digital album features a score composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell. Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here

Walt Disney Records previously released the music from the first four episodes of Andor , which you can find out more about here

, which you can find out more about Volume 3, which will include music from the last four episodes of the season, is set for release on December 2nd.

What They’re Saying:

Composer Nicholas Britell said: “I’m very excited to share the original score from Episodes 5-8 in Volume 2, which drops today. As Andor the show evolves, so does the music. Exploring the many different sounds – both orchestral, and those with electronic/synthesizer textures – has been such a thrill. I could not be more happy to be a part of this amazing journey with Tony Gilroy, Lucasfilm, and our incredible cast and crew."

“Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8)” Tracklist:

Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 5

If I Was Them

The Valley

Tomorrow

Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 6

Get Down!

No Turning Back

The Vault – Parts 1 and 2

The Vault – Parts 3 and 4

The Rono Trawler

Climb!

The Morning After

Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 7

Fuel Purity

Kleya

I Thought He'd Be Here

Niamos! (Coruscant Lounge Mix)

Maarva's Rebellion

Niamos! (Galaxy Mix)

Tourists Don't Run

Six Year Sentence

Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 8

Move!

Narkina-5

Unit 5-2-D

Thirty Shifts Later

Shut It Down

The first nine episodes of Andor are now available to stream on Disney+. Stay up to date with Mike’s weekly episode recaps.