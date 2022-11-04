“Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8)” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Walt Disney Records has released the second collection of music from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series Andor.

What’s Happening:

  • The Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8) (Original Score) digital album features a score composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell.
  • Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • YouTube Music
    • iTunes
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms right here.

  • Walt Disney Records previously released the music from the first four episodes of Andor, which you can find out more about here.
  • Volume 3, which will include music from the last four episodes of the season, is set for release on December 2nd.

What They’re Saying:

  • Composer Nicholas Britell said: “I’m very excited to share the original score from Episodes 5-8 in Volume 2, which drops today. As Andor the show evolves, so does the music. Exploring the many different sounds – both orchestral, and those with electronic/synthesizer textures – has been such a thrill. I could not be more happy to be a part of this amazing journey with Tony Gilroy, Lucasfilm, and our incredible cast and crew."

Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8)” Tracklist:

  • Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 5
  • If I Was Them
  • The Valley
  • Tomorrow
  • Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 6
  • Get Down!
  • No Turning Back
  • The Vault – Parts 1 and 2
  • The Vault – Parts 3 and 4
  • The Rono Trawler
  • Climb!
  • The Morning After
  • Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 7
  • Fuel Purity
  • Kleya
  • I Thought He'd Be Here
  • Niamos! (Coruscant Lounge Mix)
  • Maarva's Rebellion
  • Niamos! (Galaxy Mix)
  • Tourists Don't Run
  • Six Year Sentence
  • Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 8
  • Move!
  • Narkina-5
  • Unit 5-2-D
  • Thirty Shifts Later
  • Shut It Down

The first nine episodes of Andor are now available to stream on Disney+. Stay up to date with Mike’s weekly episode recaps.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now