“Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8)” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Walt Disney Records has released the second collection of music from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series Andor.
What’s Happening:
- The Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8) (Original Score) digital album features a score composed and produced by three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Nicholas Britell.
- Fans of the series can now stream the soundtrack on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- Walt Disney Records previously released the music from the first four episodes of Andor, which you can find out more about here.
- Volume 3, which will include music from the last four episodes of the season, is set for release on December 2nd.
What They’re Saying:
- Composer Nicholas Britell said: “I’m very excited to share the original score from Episodes 5-8 in Volume 2, which drops today. As Andor the show evolves, so does the music. Exploring the many different sounds – both orchestral, and those with electronic/synthesizer textures – has been such a thrill. I could not be more happy to be a part of this amazing journey with Tony Gilroy, Lucasfilm, and our incredible cast and crew."
“Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8)” Tracklist:
- Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 5
- If I Was Them
- The Valley
- Tomorrow
- Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 6
- Get Down!
- No Turning Back
- The Vault – Parts 1 and 2
- The Vault – Parts 3 and 4
- The Rono Trawler
- Climb!
- The Morning After
- Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 7
- Fuel Purity
- Kleya
- I Thought He'd Be Here
- Niamos! (Coruscant Lounge Mix)
- Maarva's Rebellion
- Niamos! (Galaxy Mix)
- Tourists Don't Run
- Six Year Sentence
- Andor (Main Title Theme) – Episode 8
- Move!
- Narkina-5
- Unit 5-2-D
- Thirty Shifts Later
- Shut It Down
The first nine episodes of Andor are now available to stream on Disney+. Stay up to date with Mike’s weekly episode recaps.
