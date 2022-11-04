Disney Releases “Disenchanted” Individual Character Posters

The clock keeps ticking closer to the November 18th release of Disenchanted and Disney just released a collection of new character posters.
What’s Happening:
- The highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted is almost here!
- In the lead-up to the film’s November 18th release on Disney+, Walt Disney Studios has put out a new collection of character posters.
- The film finds Giselle, Robert, Morgan, and their new baby Sofia leaving New York City for a more charming life in the quiet community of Monroeville.
- Giselle learns the hard way to “be careful what you wish for” when she feels more out of place than ever in Monroeville and wishes to have a fairytale life again, accidentally transforming herself into a wicked stepmother!
- Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman and produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams.
- The award-winning team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz have returned to write new songs for Disenchanted, one of which can be heard in the recently released trailer.
- Check out the new character posters below and don’t miss Disenchanted streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 18th.
Disenchanted Character Posters:
Giselle – Amy Adams
Malvina Monroe – Maya Rudolph
Robert – Patrick Dempsey
Morgan – Gabriella Baldacchino
Edward – James Marsden
Nancy – Idina Menzel
Rosaleen – Yvette Nicole Brown
Ruby – Jayma Mays
Pip – Voiced by Griffin Newman
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now