Disney Releases “Disenchanted” Individual Character Posters

The clock keeps ticking closer to the November 18th release of Disenchanted and Disney just released a collection of new character posters.

The highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted is almost here!

In the lead-up to the film's November 18th release on Disney+

The film finds Giselle, Robert, Morgan, and their new baby Sofia leaving New York City for a more charming life in the quiet community of Monroeville.

Giselle learns the hard way to “be careful what you wish for” when she feels more out of place than ever in Monroeville and wishes to have a fairytale life again, accidentally transforming herself into a wicked stepmother!

Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman and produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams.

Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman and produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams. The award-winning team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz have returned to write new songs for Disenchanted

Check out the new character posters below and don't miss Disenchanted streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 18th.

Giselle – Amy Adams

Malvina Monroe – Maya Rudolph

Robert – Patrick Dempsey

Morgan – Gabriella Baldacchino

Edward – James Marsden

Nancy – Idina Menzel

Rosaleen – Yvette Nicole Brown

Ruby – Jayma Mays

Pip – Voiced by Griffin Newman