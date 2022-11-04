Disney Releases “Disenchanted” Individual Character Posters

The clock keeps ticking closer to the November 18th release of Disenchanted and Disney just released a collection of new character posters.

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • The highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted is almost here!
  • In the lead-up to the film’s November 18th release on Disney+, Walt Disney Studios has put out a new collection of character posters.
  • The film finds Giselle, Robert, Morgan, and their new baby Sofia leaving New York City for a more charming life in the quiet community of Monroeville.
  • Giselle learns the hard way to “be careful what you wish for” when she feels more out of place than ever in Monroeville and wishes to have a fairytale life again, accidentally transforming herself into a wicked stepmother!
  • Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman and produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams.
  • The award-winning team of Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz have returned to write new songs for Disenchanted, one of which can be heard in the recently released trailer.
  • Check out the new character posters below and don’t miss Disenchanted streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 18th.

Disenchanted Character Posters:

Giselle – Amy Adams

(Disney)

Malvina Monroe – Maya Rudolph

(Disney)

Robert – Patrick Dempsey

(Disney)

Morgan – Gabriella Baldacchino

(Disney)

Edward – James Marsden

(Disney)

Nancy – Idina Menzel

(Disney)

Rosaleen – Yvette Nicole Brown

(Disney)

Ruby – Jayma Mays

(Disney)

Pip – Voiced by Griffin Newman

(Disney)

