First Look at 20th Century Studios’ “Darby and the Dead” – Coming December 2nd to Hulu

20th Century Studios’ original movie Darby and the Dead, a supernatural teen comedy about a high school student who moonlights as a spiritual messenger, will stream December 2nd exclusively on Hulu.

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Riele Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Auli’i Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.

Darby and the Dead stars Riele Downs (Henry Danger), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Chosen Jacobs (IT), Asher Angel (Shazam!), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), and Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?).

The film is directed by Silas Howard (Dickinson). The screenplay is by Becca Greene (Good Vibes), based on a story by Wenonah Wilms (Fem 101).

Producing the film are Adam Saunders (When We First Met) and Eddie Rubin (Blue Bayou), with Michele Weisler (The Kissing Booth) and Mac Hendrickson serving as executive producers.