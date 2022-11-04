Freeform Announces Winter Premiere Dates for Part 2 of “grown-ish” Season 5 and New Thriller “The Watchful Eye”

Freeform will kick off 2023 with the premiere of the new psychological thriller The Watchful Eye and the second half of Season 5 of grown-ish.

Freeform just announced the winter premiere dates for the second half of Season 5 of grown-ish and the new psychological thriller The Watchful Eye.

On Monday, January 30th at 9/8c, Freeform will premiere the new series The Watchful Eye starring Mariel Molino, a psychological thriller about a nanny with dark secrets.

will premiere the new series starring Mariel Molino, a psychological thriller about a nanny with dark secrets. Along with the premiere date news, Freeform shared a first-look image at The Watchful Eye (above) and a short teaser trailer (below).

(above) and a short teaser trailer (below). More information can be found on each show after the trailer.

About grown-ish Season 5 – Part 2:

Emmy-nominated grown-ish returns for the second half of its fifth season on Wednesday, January 18th, at 10:30/9:30c.

returns for the second half of its fifth season on Wednesday, January 18th, at 10:30/9:30c. After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.

The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins and is produced by ABC

Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Alexander and Lilly also serve as co-showrunners.

About The Watchful Eye: