Freeform Announces Winter Premiere Dates for Part 2 of “grown-ish” Season 5 and New Thriller “The Watchful Eye”

Freeform will kick off 2023 with the premiere of the new psychological thriller The Watchful Eye and the second half of Season 5 of grown-ish.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform just announced the winter premiere dates for the second half of Season 5 of grown-ish and the new psychological thriller The Watchful Eye.
- grown-ish fans can continue Junior’s freshman year of college on Wednesday, January 18th, at 10:30/9:30c with the start of the second half of Season 5.
- On Monday, January 30th at 9/8c, Freeform will premiere the new series The Watchful Eye starring Mariel Molino, a psychological thriller about a nanny with dark secrets.
- Along with the premiere date news, Freeform shared a first-look image at The Watchful Eye (above) and a short teaser trailer (below).
- More information can be found on each show after the trailer.
About grown-ish Season 5 – Part 2:
- Emmy-nominated grown-ish returns for the second half of its fifth season on Wednesday, January 18th, at 10:30/9:30c.
- After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.
- The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins and is produced by ABC Signature.
- Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Alexander and Lilly also serve as co-showrunners.
About The Watchful Eye:
- The Watchful Eye will premiere Monday, January 30th, with a double episode premiere at 9/8c before moving to its regular 10/9c timeslot.
- The series follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.
- The Watchful Eye is from Ryan Seacrest Productions and stars Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Kelly Bishop.
- It is created by Julie Durk (Grace and Frankie), who also serves as consultant.
- Emily Fox (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) is showrunner and executive producer.
- Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner serve as executive producers, with Reiner (Dirty John) directing the pilot.
- The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.