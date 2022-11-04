“GMA3” Guest List: Omar Epps, Keith Urban and More to Appear Week of November 7th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 7th-11th:

Monday, November 7 ABC News contributor and political strategist Donna Brazile GMA3 Climate Heroes series: Leah Thomas (Environmentalist and blogger) Money Monday with Gio Benitez (ABC News transportation correspondent)

Tuesday, November 8 GMA3 checks in with correspondents covering battleground states for Election Day Rick Klein (ABC News political director) Climate Heroes series: Amanda Sun Zohreen Shah (ABC News correspondent) Omar Epps ( Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Nubia )

Wednesday, November 9 Climate Heroes series: 13-year-old who started his own recycling company Keith Urban Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 10 Climate organizers Jamie Margolin and Zanagee Artis Dr. Corey Yeager ( How Am I Doing? 40 Conversations to Have with Yourself ) Milly Almodovar (Beauty and lifestyle expert) Jonathan Pryce ( The Crown )

Friday, November 11 Melissa Villaseñor ( Whoops I’m Awesome ) Audrey Elledge and Elizabeth Moore ( Liturgies for Hope ) JB Smoove ( Blockbuster and Curb )



