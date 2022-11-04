Unscripted Hulu Series “Back in the Groove” Set to Premiere on Monday, December 5th

Hulu has revealed the premiere date for Back in the Groove, a new unscripted series hosted by Taye Diggs.

What’s Happening:

The special four-night event kicks off Monday, December 5th with two episodes. Two all-new episodes will be available to stream daily through Thursday, December 8th.

Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic – where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.

The series leads are: Sparkle, a 43-year-old from Atlanta Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami Brooke, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles



The series is executive produced by showrunner Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, Shannon Stoeke and Taye Diggs.

Back in the Groove is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights Ltd.

This marks the first unscripted Hulu original under Walt Disney Television Alternative.