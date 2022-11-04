This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 7th-11th:
- Monday, November 7
- Dana Carvey (The Weird Place)
- Jonathan Majors (Devotion)
- Musical Guest SoFaygo
- Tuesday, November 8 – Live Election Night Show
- George Conway
- Musical Guest Breland
- Wednesday, November 9
- Jason Momoa (Slumberland)
- Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)
- Musical Guest Lainey Wilson
- Thursday, November 10
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman is in Trouble)
- Friday, November 11
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.