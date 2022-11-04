Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of November 7th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Additionally, the show kicks off Live’s Virtual Road Trip week where the hosts explore some of the country’s most beautiful cities, get the scoop around town from local affiliates, try out regional cuisine and more!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of November 7th-11th:

Monday, November 7 Laverne Cox ( If We’re Being Honest ) Sara Gilbert ( The Connors ) Chef Kelli Ferrel (Recipe for Southern Pimento Grilled Cheese) Live ’s Virtual Road Trip: Atlanta, Georgia

Tuesday, November 8 Constance Zimmer Andrea Gonzmart Williams (Recipe for Chicken and Yellow Rice) Live ’s Virtual Road Trip: Tampa, Florida

Wednesday, November 9 Sylvester Stallone ( Tulsa King ) Judd Hirsch Chef Michael Symon Live ’s Virtual Road Trip: Cleveland, Ohio

Thursday, November 10 Caroline Rhea Gaten Matarazzo ( My Father’s Dragon ) Monica Mangin (Back-2-Back Bargains) Chef Francis Ang Live ’s Virtual Road Trip: San Francisco, California

Friday, November 11 Justin Hartley Lindsay Lohan ( Falling for Christmas ) Monica Mangin (Back-2-Back Bargains) Chef Dean Fearing (Corndog Recipe) Live ’s Virtual Road Trip: Dallas, Texas



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.