20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam” To Arrive on Digital Platforms Nov. 11

Viewers can unravel the most outrageous crime epic in American history when 20th Century Studios’ Amsterdam arrives on Digital platforms in a few days, and physical media next month!

20th Century Studios’ and New Regency’s Amsterdam , written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, Joy and American Hustle ), arrives early on all major digital platforms on November 11 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 6. Amsterdam fans can experience the astounding and epic crime murder-mystery in spectacular Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, with never-before-seen bonus content featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro and writer/director David O. Russell.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Based on facts that meet fiction, the film stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert DeNiro.

Amsterdam arrives on major digital platforms on November 11th, and on physical media on December 6th.

Welcome To Amsterdam – Learn how this original, witty crime epic was made. Hear from the writer/director about his process, the actors who transformed into their characters, and discover how the production created the period look of this visually spectacular film.

Christian Bale as Burt Berendsen

Margot Robbie as Valerie Voze

John David Washington as Harold Woodman

Chris Rock as Milton King

Rami Malek as Tom Voze

Robert De Niro as General Gil Dillenbeck

Zoë Saldaña as Irma St. Clair

Anya Taylor-Joy as Libby Voze

Mike Myers as Paul Canterbury

Michael Shannon as Henry Norcross

Timothy Olyphant as Taron Milfax

Andrea Riseborough as Beatrice Vandenheuvel

Alessandro Nivola as Detective Hiltz

Taylor Swift as Liz Meekins

Matthias Schoenaerts as Detective Lem Getweiler