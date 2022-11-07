“Black Panther” Actor Daniel Kaluuya to Voice Spider-Punk in Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The Spider-Verse is getting just a little bit bigger. Daniel Kaluuya has joined the cast of Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One as Spider-Punk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Spider-Punk made his Marvel Comics debut in “Amazing Spider-Man #10″ in 2014.
- A resident of Earth-138, Hobie Brown shares a similar origin to Peter Parker and Miles Morales but with more… attitude.
- Kaluuya played W’Kabi in Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018 and has starred in horror films like Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Nope.
- He also earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One is slated to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.
- The third film in the planned trilogy is titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and it set to be released March 29, 2024.
More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One:
- Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, as he groups up with Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), “Spider-Man 2099″ and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.
- Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg; Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.