“Black Panther” Actor Daniel Kaluuya to Voice Spider-Punk in Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

The Spider-Verse is getting just a little bit bigger. Daniel Kaluuya has joined the cast of Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One as Spider-Punk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spider-Punk made his Marvel

A resident of Earth-138, Hobie Brown shares a similar origin to Peter Parker and Miles Morales but with more… attitude.

Kaluuya played W’Kabi in Marvel’s Black Panther in 2018 and has starred in horror films like Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Nope .

He also earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021.

in 2021. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One is slated to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

The third film in the planned trilogy is titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and it set to be released March 29, 2024.

