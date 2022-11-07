Jimmy Kimmel To Return as Host For 95th Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is once again returning to the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater to host the upcoming 95th Academy Awards next March.

What’s Happening:

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced today. Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards). Molly McNearney will also serve as an executive producer. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC

In recent years, The Academy Awards have gone without a designated host to mixed reviews. During these ceremonies, multiple personalities took over introduction duties but there was no assigned master of ceremonies overseeing the event.

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

and recently signed a three-year contract extension, making him one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

What They’re Saying:

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said ‘no.’” Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner: “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars. His love of movies, live TV expertise and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide. With Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner’s fresh perspective and masterful guidance, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of moviemaking, and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers.” Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals: “Having Jimmy Kimmel return to host ‘The Oscars’ is a dream come true. As we see every night on his own show, Jimmy can handle anything with both heart and humor; and we know that he will deliver the laughs and celebratory moments that define the Oscars. We love being the home of Hollywood’s biggest night and can’t wait to toast the success of this year’s cinema and storytelling.”