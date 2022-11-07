Photos: Holidays Arrive at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World is making the transition into the holiday season and Magic Kingdom already has the holidays in full swing. Guests can now see the traditional decor they’ve seen the past several years peppered throughout Main Street USA and the rest of the park.

Main Street USA also plays home to the traditional toy soldiers scattered throughout Town Square, as well as the landmark Christmas Tree sitting at the foot of Main Street.

Christmas has also arrived in the festive wardrobe belonging to the fan-favorite Dapper Dans, as they sing their holiday tunes and Christmas favorites.

New photo displays have debuted throughout the party for use during the daytime as well as during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Elsewhere in the park, guests can spot festive decor.

Back on Main Street USA, guests can stop by the Main Street Confectionary for some holiday treats, like cupcakes and crispy rice treats.

For more info about all the effort that goes into decorating the Disney Parks during the holiday season, check out our interview here and our video here.