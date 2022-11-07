We’re Simply Tickled for the Piglet Pink Collection on shopDisney

We’re tickled pink—Piglet Pink— for the latest color collection from shopDisney. A pretty pastel shade provides the backdrop for Spirit Jerseys, T-shirts, Minnie Ears and more all inspired by Winnie the Pooh’s pal Piglet.

What’s Happening:

You don’t have to be bashful about your love for this color story. Disney’s Piglet Pink is a delightful addition to the ongoing assortment of merchandise that spans a magical color spectrum.

The soft pink hue is perfect for year round wear with cool vibes for the spring and summer and cozy warm feelings for fall and winter.

There are styles for kids and adults available across a range of products including: Spirit Jerseys Long Sleeve T-Shirts Loungefly Mini Backpack Crocs PopSocket Pillows Fuzzy Throw nuiMO Spirit Jersey Keychain Starbucks Tumbler

Guests can find the entire assortment now on shopDisney

Links to our favorite items can be found below.

Shirts

If you want to look pretty in pink, we suggest checking out the series of Spirit Jerseys and T-shirts. As always, there are Disneyland and Walt Disney World styles, and for kids a fuzzy Minnie Mouse top they’ll love. Not to be left out, there’s a nuiMO version too so your plush pals can join the fun.

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Piglet Pink

Minnie Mouse Fleece Spirit Jersey for Kids – Piglet Pink

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Disney Spirit Jersey – Piglet Pink

Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve Piglet Pink T-Shirt for Kids – Walt Disney World

Accessorize!

Bring a pinch of sparkly pink to your smartphone with a PopSocket, charm and delight with the Loungefly mini backpack, or complete your Disney parks outfit with a fuzzy Ear Headband.

Mickey Mouse Piglet Pink PopGrip by PopSockets

Minnie Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack – Piglet Pink

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Piglet Pink

Home Style

Cuddle up under the warmth of a Mickey Mouse throw blanket and grab a matching shaped pillow…just in case you fall asleep!

Mickey Mouse Piglet Pink Throw

Mickey Mouse Piglet Pink Pillow

Everything Else

Carry your wireless headphones in a cushy Mickey Mouse case that comes with a matching lobster clip. Now that you have tunes in your ear, dress your dancing feet in some adorable pink clogs by Crocs. For added fun, there’s a Mickey charm that matches the lined interior.

Mickey Mouse Wireless Headphones Case – Piglet Pink

Mickey Mouse Piglet Pink Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Finally toast to a great Disney day using a Starbucks tumbler (Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions) that’s perfect for sipping strawberry milk (or your favorite beverage)!

Disneyland Piglet Pink Starbucks Tumbler with Straw