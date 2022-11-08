ABC Moves Season 2 of “The Wonder Years” to Summer, Announces Guest Cast

ABC is moving the second season of The Wonder Years to the summer season according to Variety. However, the network has announced some of the guest cast that will appear on the delayed season.
- Although Season 2 of ABC’s The Wonder Years was planned to kick off midseason, the show was left off the schedule. Instead, it seems the show has been shifted to the summer.
- The premiere date has yet to be announced.
- Although the show will not be returning for a while, ABC has confirmed a list of guest stars for season 2.
- Patti LaBelle has previously been announced, and the show will also welcome Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, and Bradley Whitford, among others.
- Brady will play Melvin "Bill’s older brother, a blowhard who is super-successful and insufferably smug about it, including being favored by their father."
- Burgess will guest as Lonnie, "a drag performer with Southern roots who befriends Bill and Dean when they’re in New York."
- Faison will play Terrence, "Cliff’s (Allen Maldonado) gregarious frat brother and real estate agent. Since the Housing Act passed, he has been pushing hard for Cliff to be among the first black families to buy a house in Eastdale, an all-white neighborhood. "
- Robinson is Jackie, "Lillian’s younger sister, and Kim and Dean’s favorite aunt. A mischief maker and rule breaker who’s usually a magnet for trouble."
- Whitford is Alan, "Dean’s music teacher, who surprises Bill with his knowledge of the jazz music scene."
- Don Cheadle plays the adult Dean Williams, while Elisha "EJ" Williams plays the young Dean Williams.
- Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh play parents Bill and Lillian Williams, and Laura Kariuki is Dean’s sister, Kim.