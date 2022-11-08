“Strange World” Comes to shopDisney with Family T-Shirts and a Splat Plush

In a couple of weeks, Disney fans can join the Clade family for an epic adventure in Strange World! But before the movie watching takes place, shopDisney is getting folks excited about the new release with a collection of shirts and some other surprises that are for sale now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As we head into the holiday season, moviegoers will have the chance to spend time with new Disney characters as the highly anticipated family adventure Strange World comes to theaters.

Ahead of the movie’s release, shopDisney is rolling out merchandise for fans of all ages with an assortment of T-shirts, a small plush and even water bottle.

The shirts present poster style images of the movie’s characters, the Avalonia Geographic Society logo, and the bright blue something that’s been dubbed “Splat!”

We’re sure there’s much more merchandise to come, but in the meantime, the first collection of Strange World items are available now on shopDisney .

P rices range from $19.99-$44.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Splat Plush – Strange World

Strange World Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-In Straw

Splat T-Shirt for Kids – Strange World

Strange World ''Let's Go Make History'' T-Shirt for Kids

Strange World Graphic Art T-Shirt for Adults

Strange World ''Venture Beyond'' T-Shirt for Adults

Avalonia Geographic Society Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Strange World

Avalonia Geographic Society T-Shirt for Adults – Strange World

More Strange World:

“The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.”

Strange World makes its theatrical debut on November 23rd!