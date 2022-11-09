A Special New Year’s Eve Celebration Happening at Disneyland Paris

If you are looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve, how about a trip to Paris? There's a special 30th anniversary edition of the Disney New Year's Eve party happening at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- Get ready for an unforgettable evening of enchantment and dazzling surprises at our 30th Anniversary special edition of the Disney New Year's Eve Party.
- From 8:30pm until 2:00am, celebrate in a once-in-a lifetime party atmosphere.
Fireworks:
- Make your first wish of the New Year as a breathtaking fireworks display fills the night sky with colorful bursts of magic in a remastered version of The Sparkling WISHES of Disney New Year's Eve show.
- As the clock counts down to midnight, a festive ballet under the stars adds even more magic to this enchanting show, a moment to share with friends and family that you'll cherish forever.
Disney Characters on Stage:
- See beloved Disney Characters on stage with exclusive performances throughout Disneyland Park.
- Join Goofy for a country-style soirée, Mickey and friends for a fun disco party, relive the adventures of Peter Pan, Baloo, Aladdin and Mary Poppins, feel like royalty at a grand ball in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, and dream bigger than ever with Minnie.
Nighttime Parade:
- Mickey and his 30th Anniversary troupe have invited many new Disney and Pixar friends to celebrate the New Year in the most wonderful and fantastic way.
- Don't miss this colorful and musical celebration that invites you to laugh harder, open your hearts and believe in your dreams.
Disney New Year's Eve Dance Party:
- Dance your way into the night in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disney New Year's Eve Dance Party.
- A selection of Disney's most joyful and vibrant hits have been remixed especially to bring this wonderful celebration to life.
30th Anniversary Magic:
- The joyful daytime show Dream… and Shine Brighter!, created especially for our 30th Anniversary will return with this exclusive nighttime version
- And for even more magic, prepare to be wowed as the Disney D-Light spectacular illuminates the night sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle!
Attractions Open 'til 2am:
- Ride attractions into the early hours of 2023.
- The magic of the holiday season continues with an experience unique to this special evening!
