A Special New Year’s Eve Celebration Happening at Disneyland Paris

If you are looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve, how about a trip to Paris? There's a special 30th anniversary edition of the Disney New Year's Eve party happening at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of enchantment and dazzling surprises at our 30th Anniversary special edition of the Disney New Year's Eve Party.

From 8:30pm until 2:00am, celebrate in a once-in-a lifetime party atmosphere.

Fireworks:

Make your first wish of the New Year as a breathtaking fireworks display fills the night sky with colorful bursts of magic in a remastered version of The Sparkling WISHES of Disney New Year's Eve show.

show. As the clock counts down to midnight, a festive ballet under the stars adds even more magic to this enchanting show, a moment to share with friends and family that you'll cherish forever.

Disney Characters on Stage:

See beloved Disney Characters on stage with exclusive performances throughout Disneyland Park.

Join Goofy for a country-style soirée, Mickey and friends for a fun disco party, relive the adventures of Peter Pan, Baloo, Aladdin and Mary Poppins, feel like royalty at a grand ball in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, and dream bigger than ever with Minnie.

Nighttime Parade:

Mickey and his 30th Anniversary troupe have invited many new Disney and Pixar friends to celebrate the New Year in the most wonderful and fantastic way.

Don't miss this colorful and musical celebration that invites you to laugh harder, open your hearts and believe in your dreams.

Disney New Year's Eve Dance Party:

Dance your way into the night in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disney New Year's Eve Dance Party.

A selection of Disney's most joyful and vibrant hits have been remixed especially to bring this wonderful celebration to life.

30th Anniversary Magic:

The joyful daytime show Dream… and Shine Brighter! , created especially for our 30th Anniversary will return with this exclusive nighttime version

And for even more magic, prepare to be wowed as the Disney D-Light spectacular illuminates the night sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Attractions Open 'til 2am:

Ride attractions into the early hours of 2023.

The magic of the holiday season continues with an experience unique to this special evening!